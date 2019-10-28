Crash closes St. Louis Drive in Kaimuki

St. Louis Drive is closed in both directions because of a vehicle crash in Kaimuki, police said.
The crash was reported about 6:40 p.m. near Betram Street.
Police said to expect delays.
At about 9 p.m., police said the road was still closed while the Hawaiian Electric Company fixed a utility pole.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.