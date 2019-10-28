Flight from Kauai among 3 jetliners hit by laser beams approaching Sea-Tac Airport, FAA says

SEATTLE >> Authorities say three jetliners were hit by laser beams while approaching Sea-Tac Airport recently.
KOMO-TV reports the first incident unfolded at around 8 p.m. Friday as a Boeing 737 en-route from Kauai to Seattle was struck by a green-and-white laser while traveling north northeast 18 miles south of Olympia.
FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer said the second incident took place about 3 1/2 hours later, when a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Salt Lake City to Seattle was illuminated by a blue laser on the right side of the aircraft.
The final incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a Boeing 737-900 was hit by a blue laser while heading northeast about about 16 miles southeast of Sea-Tac Airport.
Nobody was hurt and the appropriate authorities were notified.
