HPD searching for Makaha man who allegedly kidnapped, strangled woman

Honolulu police are looking for a 34-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped, terrorized and strangled a 36-year-old woman in the man’s Makaha residence Saturday night.
The ordeal lasted from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., when the woman escaped and called 911, police said today.
Detectives with the Honolulu Police Department’s domestic violence detail are handling the case.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.