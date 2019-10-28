HPD searching for Makaha man who allegedly kidnapped, strangled woman

Honolulu police are looking for a 34-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped, terrorized and strangled a 36-year-old woman in the man’s Makaha residence Saturday night.

The ordeal lasted from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., when the woman escaped and called 911, police said today.

Detectives with the Honolulu Police Department’s domestic violence detail are handling the case.