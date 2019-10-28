Kauai man who died at Oahu hospital had suspicious injuries, police say

Honolulu police said that a 56-year-old Kauai man, who was flown to an Oahu hospital, has died.
The man had suspicious injuries and died 5:57 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to release any information tonight on his identity or cause of death.
