Shoplifting suspect allegedly punches off-duty officer

A 20-year-old, male shoplifting suspect allegedly punched an off-duty police officer in Makaha on Saturday, causing unspecified injuries to the officer.
The suspect was being detained for theft at 10:16 p.m. when he allegedly punched the officer.
The man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree theft and first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
