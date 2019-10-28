comscore Letter: Louis Kealoha shouldn’t blame wife for misdeeds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Louis Kealoha shouldn’t blame wife for misdeeds

Since the beginning of time, men have been throwing women under the proverbial bus, starting with Adam blaming Eve for his misdeeds. Louis Kealoha just did it to Katherine (“Katherine and Louis Kealoha admit guilt,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 23). Read more

