Letter: Louis Kealoha shouldn’t blame wife for misdeeds

Since the beginning of time, men have been throwing women under the proverbial bus, starting with Adam blaming Eve for his misdeeds. Louis Kealoha just did it to Katherine (“Katherine and Louis Kealoha admit guilt,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 23).

No doubt she’s a piece of work and as guilty as they come, but I listened to Louis basically say that “she made me do it.” Nonsense. He was as complicit as she and should just man up and take his licks with no excuses.

Michel Grotstein

Kaneohe

