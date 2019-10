Am I the only person who thinks there is some merit to withdrawing our troops from Syria? Since President Donald Trump did it, all Democratic candidates save one have roundly denounced it. Read more

Am I the only person who thinks there is some merit to withdrawing our troops from Syria? Since President Donald Trump did it, all Democratic candidates save one have roundly denounced it. New York Times op-eds have pounced on it with major righteousness. Republican hawks and neo-cons are against it. It’s as if there is no room for disagreement. But I’ll bet if President Barack Obama had done it, the opinion of the withdrawal would range from “tough, but necessary” to a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Jonathan Carr

Waikiki

