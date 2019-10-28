comscore Dispensaries stop selling vapes with outside ingredients | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dispensaries stop selling vapes with outside ingredients

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

Five out of eight Hawaii medical marijuana dispensaries that had been warned by health officials to stop selling vaping products made with outside ingredients say they are now in compliance with state law. Read more

Previous Story
3 suspects sought in Aiea robbery

Scroll Up