Kokua Line: Callers asking for money don’t represent Honolulu Police Department

Q uestion : I just got a call asking for donations for the police department. Read more

Question: I just got a call asking for donations for the police department. As a person who has family in the department, I was told that HPD did not do this, and when I tried to talk to the person calling, they continued to talk loudly about donating. I finally hung up on them. Is this something that they are doing? Is my family wrong? It would be very helpful to the rest of the people to know if this is a scam or not because they do a real hard sell.

Answer: It’s not the Hono­lulu Police Department calling. Your family is correct.

“HPD does not solicit donations over the phone, via email or in person,” said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokeswoman.

We cross-checked the number you provided and determined that the call likely was an auto-dialed robocall soliciting donations for the American Police Officers Alliance, a political action committee that says it advocates for strong police forces. The robocall-blocking app Nomorobo describes the group’s recent calling activity as “severe.”

Complaints about this group arise from time to time, with police departments around the country clarifying that they are not associated with it or its fundraising.

We called the contact number listed on group’s website and reached a processing center in Virginia. A man who would give only his first name (Adam) confirmed that donations are not tax-deductible and could describe no direct spending to support police forces in Hawaii; he described the advocacy as national in scope.

Q: In August my tiny, 2-inch pocketknife was confiscated by a TSA worker at the Honolulu airport. She said I could get it back on my return. Where can I claim it?

A: You can’t. Either the security agent misspoke or you misunderstood, but there’s no process for passengers to retrieve prohibited items surrendered from carry-on luggage at the passenger checkpoint or removed from checked bags by security screeners behind the scenes, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Pocketknives are among the many types of sharp objects that aren’t allowed in carry-on bags, but can be packed in checked luggage. See 808ne.ws/sharp for other examples.

Passengers who are flagged at the security checkpoint with this type of prohibited item in a purse, pocket or carry-on bag are given the options of placing the item in a checked bag (which usually means checking what was intended as a carry-on bag), having someone come to the airport to get the item (which means exiting the checkpoint and waiting for the friend) or “abandoning” the item. Abandoned items are either destroyed or turned over to the state as surplus property that can be auctioned off.

Although you described the knife as being confiscated, the TSA would consider it abandoned.

“Pocketknives are a prohibited item (in carry-on luggage), but we don’t ‘confiscate’ them. The passenger could voluntarily leave it behind. Once they abandon it, there’s no procedure to pick it up later,” said Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokeswoman.

The TSA website says that “federal law and operational considerations restrict the return of prohibited items that are left at the security checkpoint.”

To emphasize, this applies to prohibited items, not to items that are allowed in carry-on bags but that a passenger mistakenly leaves behind. “Say a passenger leaves a laptop or a belt in the bin; those are allowed, so they would go to Lost and Found,” Dankers said. “They would be kept, usually for 30 days, and the passenger could come get them. The difference is that one is a lost item, and the other is a prohibited item that has been abandoned.”

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.