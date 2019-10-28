comscore Kokua Line: Callers asking for money don’t represent Honolulu Police Department | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Callers asking for money don’t represent Honolulu Police Department

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

Question: I just got a call asking for donations for the police department. Read more

Previous Story
3 suspects sought in Aiea robbery

Scroll Up