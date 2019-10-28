Harder and Schneider repeat as league cross country champions

Four athletes won 5-kilometer high school league cross country championships on Oahu on Saturday. Read more

Hanalani’s Adam Harder and McKinley’s Narayana Schneider are repeat winners.

Harder captured the ILH boys individual title at Mid-Pacific in 16 minutes, 56.67 seconds.

A year ago, Harder’s winning time was 17:06.4, and then he went on to win the state championship in 16:50.85.

Schneider finished the Central Oahu Regional Park course in 17:12.85 for the OIA boys crown, bettering his 17:31 from 2018.

Punahou — led by Cade Lehl’s third-place finish in 17:27.28 — won the boys team title.

In the ILH girls individual race, Punahou’s Malia Dickhens took the top spot in 20:05.86, but it was Hawaii Baptist, which got second- and third-place finishes from Kacie Kwan (20:21.02) and Ashley Kodama (20:33.01), earning the league’s girls team championship to end the Buffanblu’s streak of four in a row.

In the OIA girls individual race, Emily Naylor was victorious in 20:22.78 to lead Kalaheo to a repeat team title.

With five runners in the top 20, the Kalani boys won a third straight OIA boys championship. Those Falcons are Micah Kimura (17:59.77) in seventh, Kaulana Suzuki (18:05.82) in ninth, Dristen Canaday (18:22.81) in 13th, Alex Lau (18:24.69) in 14th, and Raudo Inomata (18:34.51) in 18th.

The Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA Cross Country State Championships are scheduled for Saturday at Seabury Hall on Maui. The Maui High boys team and the Punahou girls squad will be defending their state championships there.