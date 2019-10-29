Hawaii County police searching for missing Hale Nani inmate

Hawaii County police are once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old inmate who allegedly escaped from the Hale Nani correctional facility.

Bryce Dustin Feary was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the facility.

Police said Feary is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has short, brown hair and brown eyes. He has a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf and other assorted tattoos on his right upper arm.

He was in custody for a probation violation and failed to return from a work furlough.

Anyone who knows is whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at 961-2383 or email him at wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov