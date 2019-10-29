Hawaii County police searching for missing Hale Nani inmate

Hawaii County police are once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old inmate who allegedly escaped from the Hale Nani correctional facility.
Bryce Dustin Feary was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the facility.
Police said Feary is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has short, brown hair and brown eyes. He has a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf and other assorted tattoos on his right upper arm.
He was in custody for a probation violation and failed to return from a work furlough.
Anyone who knows is whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at 961-2383 or email him at wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.