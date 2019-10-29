Kauai police arrest suspect for murder after Lihue man dies from injuries

Kauai police arrested Monday night a 27-year-old Puhi man on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery after a man he assaulted later died.

Kulueti Taulanga met with a 56-year-old Lihue man a little before 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Puhi Park.

Witnesses found the man shortly afterward with severe head injuries, and called 911.

Medics transported the victim, identified as Leonard Guttman, in critical condition to Wilcox Hospital.

Guttman was later medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he died Sunday evening.

Police opened a homicide investigation, and arrested Taulanga Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bail was set at $600,000.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Capt. Paul Applegate at 241-1696 or police dispatch at 241-1711.

Anonymous callers may call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.