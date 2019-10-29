Police arrest man who breaks into Kailua house

Police arrested early this morning a 25-year-old man who unlawfully entered the Kailua house of a 53-year-old man.
Police said the younger man did not have permission when he entered the house at 12:59 a.m.
He was arrested at 1:04 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.