Police outnumber demonstrators at Kahuku, Kalaeloa wind-farm protest sites

Demonstrators against the planned Na Pua Makani wind farm project remain resolute as the nightly transport of turbine parts to Kahuku continue.

Kamalani Keli’ikuli of the group, Ku Kia’i Kahuku, said, “The people of Hawaii deserves protection and honesty. We are coming together to protect Hawaii lands from greed and corruption.”

Police outnumbered demonstrators at Kalaeloa and Kahuku as four large trucks delivered three tower parts and one blade to the project site overnight. There were no arrests.

On Sunday night, police arrested 16 demonstrators in Kalaeloa as they attempted to block trucks carrying turbine parts from passing through. So far, police have arrested 127 people since Oct. 17.

AES Corp. is building eight wind turbines in Kahuku that are set to start operating next year.

Opponents say the turbines will cause adverse health impacts because of the proximity to homes, farms and schools. Demonstrators also say the turbines threaten the endangered Hawaiian hoary bat.

AES has maintained the turbines do not cause health problems and that they plan to improve bat habitat to reduce deaths of the species.

The company is scheduled to continue the transport of wind turbine parts Sunday nights through Thursday nights until Nov. 26.