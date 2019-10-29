Rep. Tulsi Gabbard demands release of documents related to Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11 attacks

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, today in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii talks to Kaitlyn, left, and her mother Terry Strada during the terrorist attack on 9/11 during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum today in New York. Tom Strada, husband of Terry and father of Kaitlyn, died in the 2001 attack.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hugs Kaitlyn Strada whose father Tom died during the terrorist attack on 9/11, during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum today in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, today in New York.
NEW YORK >> Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says federal authorities must release the findings of their investigation into the Saudi government’s role in the Sept. 11 attacks.
The Hawaii congresswoman said today in New York City that families who lost loved ones in the attacks “want the truth, and they deserve the truth.”
Gabbard was joined by victims’ relatives who have filed a federal lawsuit seeking the release of documents that they believe link the attackers to Saudi government officials.
She told family members gathered at a museum near the World Trade Center that it’s time to hold U.S. leaders accountable “for withholding the truth from the American people.”
Messages seeking comment were left with the U.S. Department of Justice and with an attorney for the Saudi government.
