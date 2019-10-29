Kauai County councilman allegedly hits police officer with car

Kauai police arrested this afternoon a 47-year-old Waimea man who allegedly struck a police officer with a car while trying to flee during a traffic stop.

Police arrested Arthur Brun on suspicion of first-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.

Brun is a Kauai County councilman, and is chairman of the Parks & Recreation and Transportation committees.

Preliminary investigation shows that officers pulled over a silver Honda sedan with dark tinted windows in front of the Lihue Post Office.

Police approached the driver, and the driver fled in the vehicle, hitting the officer with the car.

They followed the Honda to Kauai Beach Drive where they stopped and detained Brun.

He was taken to Wilcox Hospital for examination, then taken to the police station, where he remains.

The officer reported receiving non-life threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old Brun has not yet been charged.