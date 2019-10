Ala Moana Regional Park is the last sandy beachfront park in town where locals can picnic with family and friends, enjoy the beach and just hang loose. Read more

Ala Moana Regional Park is the last sandy beachfront park in town where locals can picnic with family and friends, enjoy the beach and just hang loose. If the mayor and City Council take this away, it will rob us of an essential social fiber of our community.

This so-called playground the mayor is advocating appears to be just the beginning of an amusement park, with zip lines, rides and doggy parks for developers of nearby condo projects (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26).

This surely will overwhelm the character of the park. If they really care about the community, then they can do this somewhere else, but not at this precious part of Ala Moana park.

The people have spoken. Are you listening, Mr. Mayor?

Audrey Abe

Kaimuki

