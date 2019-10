There’s a lot more to a good newspaper than well-written stories and headlines, columns, editorials and photos. Read more

As an old newspaperman, not a day goes by that I don’t pause in admiration over some good writing, layout, makeup, photos, art and more. Sunday’s Insight page illustration by Bryant Fukutomi reminds me of the fine artwork he has contributed over many years, often unheralded, but for a credit line in agate type (“Building a better energy future,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 27).

Good work, Bryant. Thank you.

Keith Haugen

Nuuanu

