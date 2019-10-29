comscore Letter: Probe will show how we got special counsel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Probe will show how we got special counsel

After an initial administrative review, Attorney General William Barr is now conducting a criminal probe led by Connecticut Attorney General John Durham, as opposed to the questionable House impeachment committee led by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Read more

