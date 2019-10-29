Letter: Probe will show how we got special counsel

After an initial administrative review, Attorney General William Barr is now conducting a criminal probe led by Connecticut Attorney General John Durham, as opposed to the questionable House impeachment committee led by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Read more

After an initial administrative review, Attorney General William Barr is now conducting a criminal probe led by Connecticut Attorney General John Durham, as opposed to the questionable House impeachment committee led by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.

He and Durham are working with a tight-knit trusted group of investigators to control any informational leaks and examining the events leading up to, and the basis for, the covert FBI counter-intelligence investigation, “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Also, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has signaled to lawmakers that his long-awaited report on contentious allegations of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses will soon be released.

The transition to a criminal probe while probing the workings of the upper echelon of the intelligence community should provide insights into how a counterintelligence investigation based on overseas meetings morphed into the domestic appointment of a special counsel.

Ed Ige

Temple Valley

