Letter: Public won’t ‘get over’ things Trump has done

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, wants us to “get over it.”

Get over what? The fact that Trump blatantly uses his office to promote his properties, because he “still considers himself in the hospitality business”?

Or that it is normal for the president to ask foreign countries to help him politically because “it happens all the time”?

Or that he used his personal lawyer to bypass career diplomats in order to conduct an alternate foreign policy based on a debunked conspiracy theory?

Or to suggest the whistleblower be hanged as a traitor? Or that we should betray the Kurds because “they were not there for us at Normandy”?

Or how Trump has drained the swamp by surrounding himself with people like Mulvaney?

Despite all this, let’s not get over the belief that justice will prevail in the end.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

