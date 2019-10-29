Letter: Republicans broke law by storming secure room

The Republicans who broke into the sensitive compartmented information facility (briefing room) at the U.S. Capitol last week with their cell phones (which are not allowed there) are guilty of obstruction of justice (“Republicans disrupt impeachment probe,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24) . Read more

The Republicans who broke into the sensitive compartmented information facility (briefing room) at the U.S. Capitol last week with their cell phones (which are not allowed there) are guilty of obstruction of justice (“Republicans disrupt impeachment probe,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24). Are they not exemplars of our “nation of laws“? Is this the first step in the next civil war?

Gerrit Osborne

Waialae Iki

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.