comscore Letter: Republicans broke law by storming secure room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Republicans broke law by storming secure room

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Republicans who broke into the sensitive compartmented information facility (briefing room) at the U.S. Capitol last week with their cell phones (which are not allowed there) are guilty of obstruction of justice (“Republicans disrupt impeachment probe,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT proponents fail to understand opponents

Scroll Up