This Michelin-starred, 6-course dinner cost $1K per head at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s Halekulani Culinary Masters Gala

$1,000 per person.
That’s how much 251 guests paid each to wine and dine at Sunday’s Halekulani Culinary Masters Gala dinner, the most expensive event at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival at the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki.
For those who were willing to splurge, the Instagram-worthy menu featured six courses by Michelin-starred chefs, including La Mer’s chef de cuisine Alexandre Trancher, San Francisco’s Boulevard executive chef-owner Nancy Oakes and South Korea’s Bicena chef Kwangsik Jun.
Take a look below at what guests ate during the event. This was the gala’s ninth year.
COCKTAIL HOUR “POU POU”
>> Course: Oyster and cromesqui rabbit.
>> Wine: Champagne Chartogne-Taillet, Cuvée Sainte Anne, Montagne de Reims N.V.
>> Chef: Alexandre Trancher of La Mer in Honolulu.
I.
>> Course: Big eye Hawaiian ahi, akaushi sauce vierge, Wailea ag hearts of palm puree, crispy beef tendon with sea lettuce salad.
>> Wine: Champagne Paul Bara, Bouzy Brut Rosé Grand Cru, Montagne de Reims N.V.
>> Chef: Nancy Oakes of Boulevard in San Francisco, Calif.
II.
>> Course: Involtini d’Astice e couscous con salsa di cappuccino mango and Kona lobster involtini and couscous with foamed mango sauce.
>> Wine: François Carillon, Puligny-Montrachet “Les Enseignères,” Côte de Beaune, Burgundy 2017.
>> Chef: Tetsuya Honda of Ristorante Honda in Tokyo, Japan.
III.
>> Course: Big Island abalone, glazed berkshire pork belly, kabocha squash and charred Maui onion.
>> Wine: Dr. F. Weins-Prüm, Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spätlese, Mosel, Germany 2015.
>> Chef: Peter Armellino of The Plumed Horse in San Francisco, Calif.
IV.
>> Course: Bicena bulgogi gimbap.
>> Wine: Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Hermitage “La Petite Chapelle,” Rhône Valley, France 2010.
>> Chef: Kwangsik Jun of Bicena in Seoul, South Korea.
V. “MAHALO”
>> Course: Kona coffee panna cotta, banana sponge cake and candied macadamia nut.
>> Wine: F.E. Trimbach, Gewurztraminer “Vendanges Tardives,” Ribeauvillé, Alsace, France 2014.
>> Chef: Jessica Carreira of ADEGA in San Jose, Calif.
