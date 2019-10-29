This Michelin-starred, 6-course dinner cost $1K per head at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s Halekulani Culinary Masters Gala

$1,000 per person.

That’s how much 251 guests paid each to wine and dine at Sunday’s Halekulani Culinary Masters Gala dinner, the most expensive event at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival at the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki.

For those who were willing to splurge, the Instagram-worthy menu featured six courses by Michelin-starred chefs, including La Mer’s chef de cuisine Alexandre Trancher, San Francisco’s Boulevard executive chef-owner Nancy Oakes and South Korea’s Bicena chef Kwangsik Jun.

Take a look below at what guests ate during the event. This was the gala’s ninth year.

COCKTAIL HOUR “POU POU”

>> Course: Oyster and cromesqui rabbit.

>> Wine: Champagne Chartogne-Taillet, Cuvée Sainte Anne, Montagne de Reims N.V.

>> Chef: Alexandre Trancher of La Mer in Honolulu.

I.

>> Course: Big eye Hawaiian ahi, akaushi sauce vierge, Wailea ag hearts of palm puree, crispy beef tendon with sea lettuce salad.

>> Wine: Champagne Paul Bara, Bouzy Brut Rosé Grand Cru, Montagne de Reims N.V.

>> Chef: Nancy Oakes of Boulevard in San Francisco, Calif.

II.

>> Course: Involtini d’Astice e couscous con salsa di cappuccino mango and Kona lobster involtini and couscous with foamed mango sauce.

>> Wine: François Carillon, Puligny-Montrachet “Les Enseignères,” Côte de Beaune, Burgundy 2017.

>> Chef: Tetsuya Honda of Ristorante Honda in Tokyo, Japan.

III.

>> Course: Big Island abalone, glazed berkshire pork belly, kabocha squash and charred Maui onion.

>> Wine: Dr. F. Weins-Prüm, Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spätlese, Mosel, Germany 2015.

>> Chef: Peter Armellino of The Plumed Horse in San Francisco, Calif.

IV.

>> Course: Bicena bulgogi gimbap.

>> Wine: Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Hermitage “La Petite Chapelle,” Rhône Valley, France 2010.

>> Chef: Kwangsik Jun of Bicena in Seoul, South Korea.

V. “MAHALO”

>> Course: Kona coffee panna cotta, banana sponge cake and candied macadamia nut.

>> Wine: F.E. Trimbach, Gewurztraminer “Vendanges Tardives,” Ribeauvillé, Alsace, France 2014.

>> Chef: Jessica Carreira of ADEGA in San Jose, Calif.



