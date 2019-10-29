comscore Bill requiring union construction becomes law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill requiring union construction becomes law

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has allowed a controversial bill mandating unionized labor for some high-value city construction projects to become law without his signature despite legal concerns. Read more

Previous Story
H-2 crash victim identified as Schofield Barracks soldier

Scroll Up