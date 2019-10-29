On the Move: Su’a, Herman and Oliva

The Honolulu Community Action Program has announced that Reiko Su’a has been named Senior Community Services Employment Program coordinator. In 2015 Su’a started as a community worker for HCAP, located at the Windward District Service Center, and recently served as an employment counselor for SCSEP since 2018.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has announced that Pattie Herman has been appointed the agency’s marketing and product development vice president, as of Dec. 2. She has 40 years of managerial experience in Hawaii’s tourism industry, including as an area director of sales and marketing-Asia for Marriott Hotels & Resorts in Hawaii as well as in high-level executive positions in sales and marketing at Westin Resorts Hawaii, Sheraton Kauai Resort and Sheraton Waikiki/Moana Surfrider. Currently, Herman is a sales and marketing director for Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced that James Oliva is its new regional threat management officer. He has international and national experience in threat management and health care security, including previously working in health care consulting as a director of security risk management as well as Providence St. Joseph Health, while serving as a program manager.

