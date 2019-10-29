comscore On the Move: Su’a, Herman and Oliva | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Su’a, Herman and Oliva

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Community Action Program has announced that Reiko Su’a has been named Senior Community Services Employment Program coordinator. Read more

