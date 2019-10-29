comscore Do-it-all Hawaii’s Norene Iosia gets Big West award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Do-it-all Hawaii’s Norene Iosia gets Big West award

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow hasn’t had much to say lately about the play of senior Norene Iosia, summing it up simply as, “Norene is Norene.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 28, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up