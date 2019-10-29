comscore Ferd Lewis: Fresno State to draw line in the sand against University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Fresno State to draw line in the sand against University of Hawaii

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

It has been more than a decade since then-head coach Pat Hill grimly invoked the phrase “a line-in-the-sand game” when bringing the Fresno State football team to Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 28, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up