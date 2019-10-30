Driver charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash

A motorist who returned to where a 76-year-old pedestrian had been struck on Kamehameha Highway in Waiahole last year was charged with initially leaving the scene.

The city prosecutor filed papers in state court Wednesday charging Simeamao N. Finefeuiaki with failing to immediately stop her vehicle at the scene of a fatal traffic accident. Finefeuiaki, of Kahuku, was 28 years old at the time of the Sept. 25, 2018, crash.

Honolulu police said Finefeuiaki’s sport utility vehicle was speeding on Kamehameha Highway near Waiahole Valley Road when it struck Orencio D. Timbas. They said Timbas, of Kaneohe, was crossing the highway at 4:20 a.m. in a marked crosswalk when Finefeuiaki’s SUV hit him.

Police said Finefeuiaki fled the scene but later returned.

A city ambulance transported Timbas to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.