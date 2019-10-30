No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude quake strikes the Philippines

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines at 3:11 p.m. today.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

This is the second day this week an earthquake has rattled southern Philippines, the first being deadly.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake triggered landslides and loosened boulders that killed six people and injured more than 100 others in a region already damaged by a strong quake two weeks earlier, the Associated Press reported.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.