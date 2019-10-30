Police search for suspect in Hilo sex assault

Hawaii police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a sex assault in Hilo.

Police said a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in the area of Banyan Drive on June 15.

A surveillance video captured images of a man matching the perpetrator’s description.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches and about 160 pounds with a thin build. He also has short, curly black hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Gavin Kagimoto at 808-961-2276 or email at gavin.kagimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.