Police search for suspect in Hilo sex assault

Hawaii police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a sex assault in Hilo.
Police said a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in the area of Banyan Drive on June 15.
A surveillance video captured images of a man matching the perpetrator’s description.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches and about 160 pounds with a thin build. He also has short, curly black hair and a short beard.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Gavin Kagimoto at 808-961-2276 or email at gavin.kagimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.
