Electricity goes out for thousands in Hawaii Kai, Waimanalo due to tree in power lines

Hawaiian Electric said that a tree in one of its power lines has cut off electricity to nearly 5,000 Hawaii Kai and Waimanalo customers this afternoon.
The company tweeted that, as of about 1:10 p.m., 4,760 customers were without power in the area.
The company said crews found a tree in one of its lines and were working to restore power. They estimated that power would be restored by 3 p.m.
150p Hawaii Kai/Waimanalo update: Outage caused by tree in lines. Estimated restore time: 3p. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage
— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 30, 2019
