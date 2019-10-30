comscore Electricity goes out for thousands in Hawaii Kai, Waimanalo due to tree in power lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Electricity goes out for thousands in Hawaii Kai, Waimanalo due to tree in power lines

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:24 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric said that a tree in one of its power lines has cut off electricity to nearly 5,000 Hawaii Kai and Waimanalo customers this afternoon.

The company tweeted that, as of about 1:10 p.m., 4,760 customers were without power in the area.

The company said crews found a tree in one of its lines and were working to restore power. They estimated that power would be restored by 3 p.m.

