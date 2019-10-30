comscore Column: Menthol e-cigs also should be banned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Menthol e-cigs also should be banned

  • By Dr. Kahealani Rivera
  • Today
  • Updated 7:45 p.m.

Mahalo for your editorial urging Hawaii’s legislators to pursue legislation to remove flavored e-cigarettes, which have addicted millions of youth and adolescents to nicotine and jeopardized their short- and long-term health, from our local market (“Curb marketing of vaping flavors,” Our View, Oct. 22). Read more

