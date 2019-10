Income inequality is a problem and it is related to the need for education. Read more

Income inequality is a problem and it is related to the need for education. But why the emphasis on education? That tends to happen when moving from an economy based on agriculture and manufacturing to one reliant upon services.

Education is also critical in a business world ruled by complex laws. And doesn’t that legal complexity favor big businesses that can afford expensive lawyers? Note the increasing concentration of big business and big law.

The reasons for income inequality are not simple, so we shouldn’t expect simple solutions from political types. Plus, some very successful business people never went to college. Hard work, character, intelligence and motivation also matter. And opportunity.

What happens to income inequality when the robots and algorithms take our jobs? My head is starting to hurt on that one.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

