I attended all but one of the community meetings regarding plans for Ala Moana Regional Park. Never was the playground included or announced. It is a project that was totally slipped by the people and inserted into the plan at the 11th or later hour. It was never vetted, meaning it was never discussed or proposed.

I am sick and tired of Mayor Kirk Caldwell pushing projects through that people have not had a chance to question or comment upon (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26). Stop it!

The mayor should understand that considering alternative venues is a precise way to gather comments and questions.

Nancy Miller

Waikiki

