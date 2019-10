Is it an impeachable offense if you do not enforce state laws that you were elected to uphold? Read more

Is it an impeachable offense if you do not enforce state laws that you were elected to uphold? If so, can Gov. David Ige be impeached because of his lack of leadership in enforcing laws that allow the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope? How long can he allow protesters to illegally block construction crews from access up Mauna Kea?

Protesters are unilaterally blocking legitimate access to Mauna Kea Access Road even though they have no legal grounds for doing so.

Also, a recent picture that appeared in the Star-Advertiser seemed to show a structure crossing Mauna Kea Access Road that blocks traffic up the mountain. If it still exists, isn’t it an illegal structure? Shouldn’t structures there that lack permits be dismantled?

Ige’s term of office ends in 2022. Will this project still be around if we patiently wait for him to take action?

Stuart Shimazu

Kaimuki

