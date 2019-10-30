Improving a road well traveled

It’s not frequent that road projects come up for kudos from the traveling public, but this is a laudable exception. Read more

It’s not frequent that road projects come up for kudos from the traveling public, but this is a laudable exception. The state announced completion of a shoulder widening and pavement upgrade project in the busy corridor between Waimalu and Aiea, producing a safety area that can be converted to an additional shoulder lane, if needed.

Certainly, it will be needed. The rail ultimately should handle some of Oahu’s east-west commuting load, but it’s a long way off. Meanwhile, this is a welcome addition.

Even witches need safety reflectors

Halloween is all about dark, spooky and scary things, right? Well, if your keiki are safely strolling around a haunted house, maybe they can be dressed-in-black witches and goblins.

But as the city reminded kids and parents at Tuesday’s Pedestrian Safety Day, it’s best to have a “Be Safe, Be Seen Halloween.” And that means reflective clothing, stickers, lights — and maybe a more enlightened awareness of surroundings.

The only scary moments should be followed by laughter — and “Trick or treat!”