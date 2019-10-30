Revamped Lanai hotel ready to welcome guests — starting at $2,700 a day

Lanai is about to be an island anchored by two luxury resorts — again. Read more

Lanai is about to be an island anchored by two luxury resorts — again.

Make that super-ultraluxury resorts.

A soft opening Friday is slated for what used to be the Lodge at Koele, following a nearly five-year closure and extreme makeover that has turned the former hotel with English hunting lodge styling into a Zen-like “wellness retreat” where an all-inclusive stay starts at about $2,700 per person per night with a three-night minimum.

Larry Ellison, the tech billionaire who bought 98% of Lanai 2012 for an estimated $300 million, is having finishing touches put on the $75 million overhaul of the now 96-room hotel in upcountry Lanai City, which included turning the grounds of its 18-hole golf course partly into a meditation garden and adventure park with zip lines and a ropes course.

The re-branded Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat, joins the island’s other hotel, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai at Manele Bay, which also got a $75 million upgrade after Ellison bought the island. The oceanfront Manele Bay resort reopened in 2016 with 217 rooms and nightly room rates starting at about $900.

Many locally owned small businesses on Lanai have struggled in recent years as tourism plummeted during the renovation work at the Koele hotel. Now another rebound is expected with Friday’s reopening.

“I’m excited,” said Barbara Lucas, owner of Pele’s Other Garden restaurant and bar in Lanai City. “It’s been dark for so long. I can’t wait (for the reopening). It’s an exciting time for Lanai.”

The redone Koele hotel joins the Manele hotel with rarefied room rates but also offers something its operators claim is found nowhere else given its setting, health focus, limitation to adults and all-inclusive packaging.

“Set against the backdrop of the uniquely breathtaking Lanai landscape, this new offering combines unmatched hospitality, nutritious upscale dining and reputable experts to offer a luxury wellness experience found nowhere else in the world,” Christian Clerc, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts president of global operations, said in an announcement about the property.

Koele’s all-inclusive package includes round-trip transportation from Honolulu on Lanai Air, food offerings crafted by star chef Nobu Matsuhisa with assistance from nutritionists, all beverages, gratuities, spa treatments, fitness classes, educational workshops and other activities including guided hikes, zip-lining, tennis, golf at Manele, fishing, horseback riding, sailing, scuba diving, archery and clay pigeon shooting.

The Sensei experience promising a “a journey to well-being” also includes a wellness guide assigned to each guest to discuss goals, plan an itinerary in advance of arrival and assist guests during their stay.

According to resort representatives, there are limitations on the number of certain activities a guest can book during a stay without additional fees, and some amenities including the adventure park, sculpture garden and an 18-hole putting green won’t be available until next year along with some of the rooms and suites.

Concepts for the hotel were devised through a partnership between the Four Seasons luxury hotel management firm and a company called Sensei founded by Ellison and David Agus, a University of Southern California professor of medicine and engineering who is a friend of Ellison’s. The Koele property is the first Sensei retreat envisioned by Ellison and Agus.

“Our goal is to create experiences, products and services that help people address the gap between their wellness intentions and daily practices,” Agus said in a statement. “Our retreat provides a great environment to work towards balance, health and well-being with the support of a dedicated, data-driven wellness team.”

The original Koele hotel opened in 1990 with 102 rooms and became the first luxury hotel on the island after close to a century of pineapple farming as Lanai’s main economic engine. David Murdock, who then owned 98% of the island through Castle & Cooke, developed the hotel after ceasing pineapple production.

Murdock gave his first hotel on Lanai, where hunting is a major activity, a hunting lodge feel but with Hawaii plantation-era accents. The property included a giant pineapple painted on the building’s gable above the entryway and a professional croquet lawn in front of the hotel. Inside, rooms had no TVs, and common areas included a library, music room and trophy room.

Nightly rates in 1995 ranged from about $300 for a standard room to $1,100 for a suite with a fireplace. A kamaaina stay could be had for $199 a night.

The Manele hotel overlooking Hulopoe Bay opened in 1991 with Mediterranean-style architecture, Asian decor and an ocean-view golf course.

It cost Murdock $260 million to build both properties. He also spent $100 million to renovate the two hotels in 2006 when Four Seasons was retained as manager.

Ellison retained Las Vegas-based hospitality industry designer Todd-Avery Lenahan of TAL-Studio for the new overhaul.

As part of Koele’s transformation, the croquet lawn was turned into a landscaped garden, and 10 spa treatment hale were added to the grounds. LED TVs span 75 inches in rooms and 85 inches in suites. Other additions include two movement studios, lakeside yoga platforms, “onsen” soaking tubs and a more than 80-foot-long glass wall installed in what used to be the hotel’s great hall or lobby area to overlook verdant gardens.

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL LANAI AT KOELE, A SENSEI RETREAT

The 96-room wellness retreat resort opens Friday. Rates include room, food, beverages, activities and more. There is a three-night minimum.

Cost per person, per night for initial weekend:

>> $2,685 for a 450-square-foot room

>> $4,573 for a 790-square-foot suite

(A 1,920-square-foot suite also exists for an unlisted price and was not available this week.)

What’s covered in the ‘all-inclusive’ price:

>> A personal wellness guide

>> Round-trip service from Honolulu on Lanai Air

>> Hotel room

>> Meals designed by chef Nobu Matsuhisa

>> All beverages

>> Gratuities

>> Fitness classes

>> Spa treatments

>> Outdoor activities such as tennis, golf, zip-lining, fishing, horseback riding

Some limitations on activities apply.