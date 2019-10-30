comscore Southwest adds San Diego route, more interisland seats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Southwest adds San Diego route, more interisland seats

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

The battle to carve out territory in Hawaii’s skies is reaching new heights with Southwest’s announcement today that it will start daily San Diego service and add more daily interisland seats. Read more

