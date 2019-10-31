Hanua Street closed between Kuhela and Olai Street as Honolulu firefighters battle fire

Hanua Street is closed between Kuhela Street and Olai Street, so Honolulu firefighters can battle a fire in Kapolei.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, according to a police alert.
