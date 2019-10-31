comscore Hanua Street closed between Kuhela and Olai Street as Honolulu firefighters battle fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hanua Street closed between Kuhela and Olai Street as Honolulu firefighters battle fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:24 p.m.

Hanua Street is closed between Kuhela Street and Olai Street, so Honolulu firefighters can battle a fire in Kapolei.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, according to a police alert.

