Humid, rainy weather awaits trick-or-treaters

National Weather Service forecasters say heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for Halloween this afternoon and evening due to an upper trough passing through the Hawaiian islands.

Tradewinds will also remain light and variable across the state through the weekend.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy with isolated showers, highs from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and sea breezes around 10 miles per hour. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72 degrees.

In Honolulu, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after noon. Highs are expected to reach near 86 degrees, and winds will remain light, at about 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, but can possibly be higher with thunderstorms.

A wind advisory, meanwhile, has been issued for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on Hawaii island, effective through 6 a.m. Friday.

West to southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected above the the 8,000-foot elevation level at the summits, and motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Surf, meanwhile, lowered back down to 8 to 12 feet for north-facing shores, and is expected to come down to 4 to 7 feet Friday. Surf along west-facing shores will be 4 to 6 feet today, and 2 to 3 feet Friday. Surf along east-facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, and 2 to 4 feet Friday.

Surf along south-facing shores will be 2 to 3 feet today through Friday.

The north-northwest swell will continue to subside over the next few days, but new ones are on the way, with the largest one arriving Sunday that may warrant a high surf advisory for north and west shores.

Drier, more stable conditions are expected Friday through the weekend.