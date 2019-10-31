Kauai County councilman posts bail after he allegedly hits officer with his car during traffic stop

A Kauai County councilman accused of assaulting a police officer with his vehicle in Lihue while attempting to flee during a traffic stop has been released from custody.

Arthur Brun, 47, was released Wednesday after posting $10,000 bail.

Police pulled over a silver Honda sedan fronting the Lihue Post Office during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. When police approached the vehicle, the driver later identified as Brun allegedly fled in the vehicle, hitting an officer.

Police pursued the sedan to Kauai Beach Drive where they stopped and detained him.

Police arrested Brun on suspicion of resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the first degree and assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

The officer struck by the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said Brun has not been charged for the offenses at this time and has yet to receive a police report.

Brun is the chairman of the Parks & Recreation and Transportation Committee and vice chairman of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee.

In an emailed statement, the Kauai County Council said it was notified Tuesday of the arrest. “The council is awaiting further information in regards to the facts surrounding the arrest,” the council said in an emailed statement.