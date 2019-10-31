Letter: Impeachment inquiry valid to get answers

Cam Cavasso (“Impeachment inquiry just Democratic shibai,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25) should read Catherine Rampell’s column (“Trump’s public statements make whistleblowing easy,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). She certainly clarified why there is a Trump impeachment inquiry. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.