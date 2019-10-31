comscore Letter: Impeachment inquiry valid to get answers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Impeachment inquiry valid to get answers

Cam Cavasso (“Impeachment inquiry just Democratic shibai,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25) should read Catherine Rampell’s column (“Trump’s public statements make whistleblowing easy,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). She certainly clarified why there is a Trump impeachment inquiry. Read more

