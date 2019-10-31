Letter: Impeachment inquiry valid to get answers

Cam Cavasso (“Impeachment inquiry just Democratic shibai,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25) should read Catherine Rampell’s column (“Trump’s public statements make whistleblowing easy,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). She certainly clarified why there is a Trump impeachment inquiry. Read more

Cam Cavasso (“Impeachment inquiry just Democratic shibai,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25) should read Catherine Rampell’s column (“Trump’s public statements make whistleblowing easy,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). She certainly clarified why there is a Trump impeachment inquiry.

Also of note, federal Judge Beryl Howell, in a 75-page finding, said there was no requirement in the Constitution that the House take a vote before proceeding with inquiries. Further, the so-called secret inquiries are fully staffed by Republican and Democratic members of three committees. All records are transcribed and when completed, will be presented to the full House for a vote.

Calling it a witch hunt or fake news is purely another way to try and distract people from listening to both sides of an issue.

Andrea Bell

Kailua

