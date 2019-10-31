2 men suffer burn injuries in Kapolei auto recycling fire

Two men were badly burned Thursday afternoon in an auto recycling business fire, Emergency Medical Services said in a report.

EMS personnel administered life-saving treatment to the men, who received severe second-degree burns.

Crews spent the afternoon battling a fire at Green Auto Recycling at 91-080 Hanua Street, where they have dealt with fires before, Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

One man, whose age was not given, was reported in critical condition, while the other, age 53, was in serious condition, EMS said.

The fire was reported at 2:54 p.m. Six units staffed with 19 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 3:46 p.m. and extinguished at 5:03 p.m.

Hanua Street was temporarily closed in the area of the fire between Kuhela and Olai streets.

Seguirant said past fires at the recycling business have involved cars and oil, were often deep-seated, and the firefighters had difficulty extinguishing them.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has not been determined.