Construction of Kuhio Beach groin to begin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Construction of Kuhio Beach groin to begin

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a 95-foot sandbag groin designed to stabilize an erosion hot spot at the Diamond Head end of Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue. Read more

Driver charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash on Kamehameha Highway

