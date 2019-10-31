Do It: Juan MacLean, ‘Goblet of Fire’, Kaskade, Festival

The Honolulu team behind monthly DJ showcase Paradisco brings top international talent to the decks. Read more

today

The Juan MacLean performs at Paradisco on Halloween

The Honolulu team behind monthly DJ showcase Paradisco brings top international talent to the decks. Today, Paradisco holds a special Halloween edition, with New York DJ The Juan MacLean as headliner, and support from Timo Lee, Jimmy San, DJ Princess X and FLX.

MacLean, based in Brooklyn, has been releasing music since 2002. He’s well-known on the international tour circuit, with a reputation as an eclectic and adaptive DJ, playing danceable music ranging from disco to electro. In 2017, his latest EP drew attention, appearing on techno and deep house charts. He’s also been in demand as a remix artist, working with Daft Punk, Air, Yoko Ono and Lana Del Rey.

— Elizabeth Kieszkowski

———

DJ party

Paradisco Halloween with The Juan MacLean

Where:

Hyatt Centric Waikiki

When:

6-11 p.m.

Cost:

$25; all ages

Info:

paradiscos.com

friday-sunday

Orchestra accompanies ‘Goblet of Fire’

This is a big weekend for fans of Harry Potter, and the entire complicated magical world of British fantasy novelist J.K. Rowling, as the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra and CineConcerts present “‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ In Concert,” in three performances tomorrow through Sunday in the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Potter fans can enjoy the fourth film in the Harry Potter series at full-size theater scale, with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra playing composer Patrick Doyle’s memorable score.

In this film, teenage wizard Potter is selected by the Goblet of Fire to be the fourth competitor in the Triwizard Tournament, competing to overcome three dangerous challenges.

Adding to danger of Harry’s quest is the malevolent presence of Harry’s implacable enemy, the powerful, psychopathic Voldemort.

— John Berger

———

Music and a movie

“Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire” in concert

Where:

Blaisdell Concert Hall

When:

7:30 p.m. Fri-Sat, 4 p.m. Sunday

Cost:

$27-$89

Info:

hawaiisymphony orchestra.org

saturday

Kapolei goes electric with the return of Kaskade

Ground-breaking DJ/remix artist Kaskade has sold out many of the dates on his current Redux Tour — but tickets for his one-nighter here on Saturday are still available, for those who crave the DJ’s form of celebration.

“Music, getting together and creating celebratory moments is becoming more important,” Kaskade writes on his website. “Rinsing it out on a dance floor is therapy, a kind we all can benefit from.”

Kaskade got into the business of creating celebratory moments in 1995 with a monthly house party gig in Salt Lake City. In 2000 he moved to San Francisco, working for a record label specializing in electronic and house music. He released his first single in 2001. Fan support and critical acclaim followed.

“I’ve been travelling literally all over the world and making friends over the span of my career,” he writes. “We share music and memories, and are constantly having these experiences that create community.”

— John Berger

———

Dance Music

Kaskade

Where:

Kapolei Event Center

When:

8 p.m.

Cost:

$65; $100 VIP (21+)

Info:

bamp project.com

nov. 7-17

Festival presents international films

When the 2019 Hawai‘i International Film Festival opens with the Hawaii premiere of “Jojo Rabbit” on Nov. 7, Maori filmmaker Taika Waititi, pictured inset, will be on hand.

Waititi, acclaimed for his work directing “Thor: Ragnarok,” directed and appears in the movie, which has drawn headlines for its satiric storyline — about a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose imaginary companion is none other than the infamous Adolf Hitler. Waititi plays the Nazi dictator, pictured at bottom.

The film is one of 205 from 31 countries to be screened during the festival, with a focus on new international directors and talent, women in film and young talent.

More highlights:

>> Australian journalist Stan Grant, whose award-winning documentary, “The Australian Dream,” examines racism in contemporary Australia, will be on hand when his film screens at 8 p.m., Nov. 9, and at 1:45 p.m., Nov. 10

>> “Parasite” — Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy/thriller starts with a down on its luck Korean family scheming its way into the lives of a wealthy family after the poor family’s son become the tutor of the rich family’s daughter. “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Screens at 8 p.m. Nov. 10.

>> “Just Mercy,” this year’s HIFF’s Centerpiece Presentation at 8 p.m., Nov. 13, stars Micheal B. Jordan and Jaime Foxx; it’s another step forward in the career of Maui’s Destin Daniel Cretton.

>> Director John Woo, this year’s “Spotlight on Hong Kong” honoree, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of his most popular films, “The Killer.” Woo will attend HIFF’s screening of his film, 8 p.m. Nov. 16.

>> “Weathering With You,” HIFF’s Closing Night Presentation, is Japanese manga artist Makoto Shinkai’s long-awaited sequel to his 2016 hit, “Your Name,” which HIFF screened in 2017. Screens at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

— John Berger

———

Film festival

Hawai‘i International Film Festival

Where:

Regal Dole Cannery theatres

When:

Nov. 7-17

Cost:

Individual tickets, $10-$14; festival pass $425-$1000

Info:

hiff.org or

447-0577

Also:

39th Annual HIFF Award Gala, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Halekulani Hotel; $500.