To Do: Ryan Hamilton, Scott Janusch, Jo Koy and more

nov. 9

Comedian Ryan Hamilton has brought his aw-shucks Idaho roots and singular square-jawed look to New York’s top comedy clubs.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $39.50-$150 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

nov. 9-10

Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra oboist Scott Janusch performs on a unique instrument made from precious kauila wood.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 4 p.m. Nov. 10 / Blaisdell Concert Hall/ $36-$95 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

nov. 15-17

Pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck, opera stars Quinn Kelsey and Pene Pati, along with local entertainners Robert Cazimero, Danny Kaleikini and others top ANA Honolulu Music Week’s diverse program, which offers three days of concerts, many of them free, at various venues around Honolulu.

$5-$100 / hnlmusicweek.org

nov. 20-23

A third Janet Jackson concert has been scheduled celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation.”

8 p.m. Nov. 20-23 / Blaisdell Arena/ $55-$299+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

nov. 29-30

Jo Koy fans, give thanks: After selling out 11 Blaisdell Concert Hall shows in 2017 and four at Blaisdell Arena in 2018, the funnyman is back for two nights over the Thanksgiving weekend.

8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Blaisdell Arena. $44-$139 VIP. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

• Raucous rockers The Raconteurs (with Jack White) drop in on The Republik for two shows. 8 p.m. Dec. 12-13, The Republik, $52.50, bampproject.com or 941-7469 • Pre-eminent folk-pop group The Kingston Trio pays tribute to 60 years of music. 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Hawaii Theatre, $39-$60; $150 VIP, ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506