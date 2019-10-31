comscore Visual Arts: Exhibits and galleries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visual Arts: Exhibits and galleries

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Remembrance — Roy Venters”: Venters, an artist who died Sept. 29, lived and created in Honolulu since 1971. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Pegge Hopper Gallery, 1164 Nuuanu Ave.; . peggehopper.com, 524-1160 Read more

