Visual Arts: Exhibits and galleries

openings and events

“Remembrance — Roy Venters”: Venters, an artist who died Sept. 29, lived and created in Honolulu since 1971. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Pegge Hopper Gallery, 1164 Nuuanu Ave.; . peggehopper.com, 524-1160

Artists for Appleseed:15th anniversary event, with 40 artists participating, recognizing community service by Keith Amemiya, Ryan Kusumoto and Heather Lusk. Dinner, wine and sale of artists’ works. 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Regency Ballroom, Hyatt Regency. $175. hiappleseed.org, 369-2513

“Leave a Comment….”: Three murals showing comments on artist/photographer Wayne Levin’s works documenting ocean conditions. Opens Friday, through Dec. 13, Nano Gallery, Honolulu Museum of Art School, 1111 Victoria St.; gallery hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

>> Reception/artist’s talk: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday; talk at 7:45 p.m.

“Bali-HI — Here-There”: Landscapes by Paul Nagano, and an exhibit of works by invited glass and ceramic artists. Through Nov. 20, Downtown Arts Center, 1041 B Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. creativeartshi8@gmail.com, 521-1812

>> Artists’ Reception: 6-9 p.m. Friday

“Gems of Ceramics” and “Gems of Wood Turning”: Works by Yukio Ozaki and Kevin Liu. Through Nov. 9, Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 521-1812

>> Artists’ Reception: 6-9 p.m. Friday

“Little Picture Show 2019”: Show of works by 35 artists, in conjunction with the Hawaii Watercolor Society. Through Nov. 30, The Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. artsatmarks.com, hawaiiwatercolorsociety.org, 426-6483

>> Reception: 5-9 p.m. Friday

First Friday/Fashion Show at HiSAM: Matt Bruening, Citadine, Okika Cloth and Laha’ole Designs debut their latest collections. Hands-on art workshops by Hannah Shun and Liz Train, musical guests IZIK, John-Paul Brabant, DJ Tittahbyte and DJ Jetboy, and special guest Bound. 6-9 p.m. Friday; fashion show 7-8 p.m., Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St.. fb.com/hisamgsxmori, 566-6615

2019 Honolulu Print & Book Fair: One-day event with more than 40 vendors and 60-plus local print artists, showcasing print-based products, multiples and publications, with performances and readings, and food trucks and refreshments in the evening. Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St., Kakaako. honoluluprintmakers.org, 536-5507

“Plantation Innovations and Art of Hawaii”: With an exhibit of digital art prints by Stephen Yuen, “Imagining the Chinese in Waipahu”: a skilled workers exhibit, including a pre-1840 woden sugar press; and a display of Chuukese arts and crafts, highlighting works by immigrants from Poluwat Island. Opens Saturday, through Jan. 31, Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St.; open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday; admission $6-$15. hawaiiplantationvillage.org, 677-0110

>> Opening Reception: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, with a presentation by artist Stephen Yuen, meet-and-greet with Chuukese artists, entertainment and refreshments; free admission

Fall Art Show: Guest artists Carol D’Angelo, Dexter Doi, Joel Bright and Laurie McKeon, and gallery artists Babs Miyano, Danny DeCastro and others. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Kahaluu Gallery and Gardens, 47-754 Lamaula Road. kahaluugalleryandgardens.com, 239-8146

Brad Evan Taylor — “Rift”: New ceramic works by University of Hawaii-Manoa professor Taylor. Opens Sunday, through Dec. 13, The Art Gallery, University of Hawaii-Manoa Art Building; gallery hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. hawaii.edu/art, 956-8364

>> Gallery walk through:2-3 p.m. Sunday

>> Opening Reception: 3-5 p.m. Sunday