Hula Bowl comeback gets TV deal

The Hula Bowl all-star football game has landed a TV contract with the CBS Sports Network to air its return after a 12-year absence.

The game, last played in 2008, will be held Jan. 26 at Aloha Stadium at 5 p.m., executive director Rich Miano said today. “We are super excited.” Terms of the deal were not announced.

The game is projected to feature players from the U. S. along with Japan and Australia.

Miano said Rex Ryan, former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, will coach the Kai team and and Mike Smith, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, will run the Aina team.

Miano said, “The Hula Bowl dates back to 1946 and was last played in 2008. The tradition of excellence in college football returns to Hawaii and we look forward to celebrating the history and traditions of this important all-star game.”

“We are excited to reboot the Hula Bowl in paradise and bring back this winter classic on CBS Sports Network,” Mark Dvornik, Executive Producer of The Hula Bowl, said in a release.

Miano said the Hula Bowl is starting the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame, and is asking for fans to help select the inaugural class by voting at: www.hulabowl.com/vote.html.