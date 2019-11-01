Honolulu police to set up random DUI checkpoints for holidays starting today

The Honolulu Police Department said it will set up random, unannounced impaired driver checkpoints from today through Dec. 31 as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths over the holidays.

While the holidays are a time for giving and cheer, they can also be a deadly time on Oahu’s roadways.

“Drinking and driving can result in serious consequences” said the HPD in a news release. “We strongly urge drivers to think before they get behind the wheel.”

HPD reminded the public that the legal drinking age is 21, and that promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is considered a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison.

Regular weekly impaired driver checkpoints have been ongoing since September, and will continue through September 2020 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.

From Jan. 1 through Oct. 30, there have been 41 traffic-related fatalities on Oahu, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Transportation, including 12 involving motor vehicle occupants, 17 involving pedestrians, 10 involving motorcycles and mopeds and two involving bicyclists.