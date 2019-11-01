comscore Letter: Gabbard’s motivations come under question | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Gabbard’s motivations come under question

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The question is whether U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s entry into the presidential race is based on delusions of grandeur, or whether she is she merely using the exposure to audition for a position with Fox News (“Tulsi Gabbard not seeking reelection to Congress,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Audit of Child Welfare Services is overdue

Scroll Up