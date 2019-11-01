More weather problems on Pali

The endlessly patient Pali Highway commuters are fairly inured to inconvenience during the ongoing resurfacing closures. Read more

The endlessly patient Pali Highway commuters are fairly inured to inconvenience during the ongoing resurfacing closures. So they let little things like Thursday morning’s delay in clearing the tunnels roll off their backs. It’s all ending soon — early November, wasn’t it said?

Well, not so fast. Due to weather, tasks such as restriping have taken a bit more time. Officials are expected to unveil a new timeline. But as consolation, they said, there will be some expanded hours. Watch this space.

The fight to save Waikiki Beach

Absent a persistent effort to fight erosion, Waikiki Beach would wash away in about 10 to 15 years. While some temporary-fix projects — including the 95-foot sandbag groin that will begin taking shape Monday in the Kuhio Beach section — are less than aesthetically impressive, they can be clutch for stabilizing erosion hot spots.

Half of the $568,000 sandbag project is being paid for by the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District through a special Waikiki commercial property tax assessment; the state picks up the balance. The Legislature this year allocated $13 million for Waikiki Beach’s erosion-related upkeep.